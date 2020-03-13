Global  

Store Shelves Bare Amid Coronavirus

Store Shelves Bare Amid Coronavirus

Store Shelves Bare Amid Coronavirus

WBZ-TV's Bill Shields spoke with shoppers who were buying toilet paper, pasta and frozen goods.

