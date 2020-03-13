Broward County Schools To Close Next Week 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:55s - Published Broward County Schools To Close Next Week In response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, Broward Schools superintendent Robert Runcie announced schools in the county will be closed next week.

