Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Broward County Schools To Close Next Week

Broward County Schools To Close Next Week

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:55s - Published < > Embed
Broward County Schools To Close Next Week

Broward County Schools To Close Next Week

In response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, Broward Schools superintendent Robert Runcie announced schools in the county will be closed next week.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Miami-Dade, Broward Schools To Close Next Week

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has ordered the emergency closure of...
cbs4.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Schools In Miaimi-Dade To Close Next Week [Video]Schools In Miaimi-Dade To Close Next Week

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has ordered the emergency closure of all public schools beginning March 16 due to coronavirus concerns.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:09Published

WEB EXTRA: Miami-Dade County Public Schools Announce Emergency Closure Next Week Due To Coronavirus Concerns [Video]WEB EXTRA: Miami-Dade County Public Schools Announce Emergency Closure Next Week Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has ordered the emergency closure of all public schools beginning March 16 due to coronavirus concerns.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 23:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.