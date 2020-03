Philadelphia Police SWAT Officer James O'Connor Killed While Serving Warrant In Frankford 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:52s - Published Chantee Lans reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Police SWAT Officer James O'Connor Killed While Serving Warrant In Frankford SO, I'M QUITE FINE WITT.OUR OTHER TOP STORY TODAYPHILADELPHIA POLICE OFFICERSARE MOURNING THE LOSS OF ONEOF THEIR OWN, A SWAT OFFICERWAS SHOT AND KILLED, IN THELINE OF DUTY THIS MORNING."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCHANTEE LANS IS LIVE AT POLICEHEADQUARTERS SHE HAS VERYLATEST INFORMATION ON THISVERY SAD DAY FOR OUR CITY,CHANTEE.REPORTER: NATASHA,PHILADELPHIA POLICE HOMICIDECAPTAIN SPOKE ABOUT AN HOURAGO.AND THEIR SHOT APE KILLED ANDFOUR PEOPLE HIDING BEHIND ASECOND FLOOR BEDROOM DOORFIRING SHOTS AT OFFICERS.WE WERE THERE TO HOPEFULLYLOCATE AND TAKE INTO CUSTODYHASON ELLIOTT.WE DID NOT REALIZE THAT HISCO-DEFENDANT CLEVE SEARS WASGOING TO BE ON THE LOCATION.THERE WERE ARREST WARRANTS.BOW HAPPENSTANCE BOTHINDIVIDUAL HAPPENED TO BEPRESENT.HOMICIDE CAPTAIN SMITHRELEASED NEW DETAILS IN THESHOOTING DEATH INVESTIGATIONOF THE PHILADELPHIA POLICESWAT CORPORAL JAMES O'CONNOR,46 YEAR-OLD WAS KILLED IN THELINE OF DUTY, HOURS EARLIERWHILE SERVING AN ARRESTWARRANT AT A HOME ON THE 1600BLOCK OF BRIDGE STREET, ANDFRANKFORD.ACCORD TO GO POLICE SEVENPEOPLE TOTAL WERE INSIDE OFTHE HOUSE AT THE TIME OF THESHOOTING.SIX ON THE SECOND FLOOR, FOUROF THEM ALL MEN HID IN THEMIDDLE SECOND FLOOR BEDROOM.DETECTIVE BELIEVE THAT ISWHERE TWO WANTED MURDERSUSPECTS WERE HIDING WHENCORPORAL O'CONNOR WAS SHOT ASHE CAME UP THE STAIRS.WE JUST WANT EVERYBODY KNOWIT IS A SAD DAY.REPORTER: COMMISSIONERDANIELLE OUTLAW SAY 23 YEARVETERAN MARRY FATHER OF TWOWAS SHOT JUST BEFORE 6:00 A.M.MURDER SUSPECT 21 YEAR-OLDHASAN ELLIOTT TAKEN OUT ALIVEWAS WANTED IN CONNECTION WITHA 2019 HOMICIDE.A SECOND MURDER SUSPECT 18YEAR-OLD CLEVE SEARS WAS SHOTIN HIS HAND.CORPORAL OWE CORN HAS 15 YEARSOF EXPERIENCE WITH SWAT, ANDFOP PRESIDENT JOHN MCNESBY NEWCORPORAL O'CONNOR FOR TWODECADES.ALWAYS THERE.FIRST ONE THERE TOUNFORTUNATELY IN A FUNDRAISERFOR AN OFFICER KILLED IN THELINE OF DUTY.NOW WE WILL BE DOING ONE FORHIM.REPORTER: BOTH GOVERNOR TOMWOLF AND MAYOR JIM KENNEYORDERED FLAGS TO FLY AT HALFSTAFF FOR THE NEXT 30 DAYS.CORPORAL O'CONNOR LEAVESBEHIND A SON WHO IS ALSO ONTHE PHILADELPHIA POLICE FORCE.HE WORKS IN THE NINTH DISTRICTAND A DAUGHTER, WHO IS ANACTIVE MEMBER OF THE UNITEDSTATES AIR FORCE.REPORTING LIVE OUTSIDEPHILADELPHIA POLICEHEADQUARTERS CHANTEE LANS FORCBS-3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS".AWFUL, THANK YOU.KEEP IT RIGHT HERE ONCBS-3 FOR CONTINUING COVERAGEWE HAVE RESOURCES ON VERY



