Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Travel Ban Leads To Confused, Frustrated Passengers At Logan Airport

Coronavirus Travel Ban Leads To Confused, Frustrated Passengers At Logan Airport

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Travel Ban Leads To Confused, Frustrated Passengers At Logan Airport
WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

maryhur62009222

MaryHurley#13 RT @wbz: Coronavirus Travel Ban Leads To Confused, Frustrated Passengers At Logan Airport @BethWBZ https://t.co/ZFEe1AWePH https://t.co/3Z… 28 minutes ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Coronavirus Travel Ban Leads To Confused, Frustrated Passengers At Logan Airport @BethWBZ https://t.co/ZFEe1AWePH https://t.co/3ZPWZ5Cuej 34 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Travel To And From Europe Temporarily Suspended [Video]Travel To And From Europe Temporarily Suspended

Ted Scouten reports Miami International Airport is one of the few airports across the country that will take in passengers from Europe.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:49Published

Passengers At European Airports Rushing To Re-Book After Trump's 30-Day Ban [Video]Passengers At European Airports Rushing To Re-Book After Trump's 30-Day Ban

CBS4's Rylee Carlson has the latest from London.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.