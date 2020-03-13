Global  

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley gives coronavirus update

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley gives coronavirus update

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley gives coronavirus update

Accompanied by a group of local faith leaders, Mayor Cranley outlined his recommendations for religious services in the city and adjustments to city policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dry cough and a fever? You need to self-quarantine, Cranley says

Cincinnati does not yet have any reported cases of the new strain of the coronavirus, but anyone with...
bizjournals - Published


