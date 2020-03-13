Global  

Volare! Roman neighborhood forms signing flashmob during coronavirus lockdown in Italy

The incredible moment of solidarity is seen in Rome, Italy on Friday (March 13) as the community joins together to sing amid the national lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The incredible moment of solidarity is seen in Rome, Italy on Friday (March 13) as the community joins together to sing amid the national lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's amazing to lift the spirits in these crazy times," said Jenna Vehviläinen, a journalist based in Rome who recorded the heartwarming moment.




