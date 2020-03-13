Global  

Larimer County update on mountain lion attack

A mountain lion that attacked a resident and a Larimer County Sheriff deputy Wednesday has tested positive for rabies, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s wildlife pathologist.

