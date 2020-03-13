Larimer County update on mountain lion attack

A mountain lion that attacked a resident and a Larimer County Sheriff deputy Wednesday has tested positive for rabies, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s wildlife pathologist.



Recent related videos from verified sources Mountain lion shot in Larimer County after attacking civilian, deputy Deputies shot a mountain lion in Larimer County Wednesday afternoon after it attacked a civilian and a sheriff’s deputy, the sheriff’s office said. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:54Published 1 day ago Larimer County Confirms 1st Case Of Coronavirus, Total In Colorado Grows To 9 The latest case of coronavirus in Colorado is in Larimer County. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:38Published 4 days ago