President Donald Trump declares national emergency in U.S. over coronavirus

President Donald Trump declares national emergency in U.S. over coronavirus
The U.S. has confirmed more than 1,200 cases and 33 deaths. View on euronews
Trump Declares National Emergency Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

By Steve Herman U.S. President Donald Trump said he is declaring a national emergency, invoking...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •TechCrunchbizjournalsReutersMediaiteReuters IndiaThe Age


Wall Street pares gains as report says Trump to declare national emergency

U.S. stock indexes erased early gains to trade just above 1% shortly after a report said President...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •The Age



Stocks stage furious rally after national emergency declared [Video]Stocks stage furious rally after national emergency declared

Wall Street catapulted at the end of Friday's session, closing with a daily gain of more than 9% after President Trump took a step toward tackling the coronavirus outbreak. Conway G. Gittens has the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published

President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus [Video]President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

Watch President Trump's full news conference from the White House.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 30:14Published

