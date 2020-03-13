Global  

Denmark To Shut Borders

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
A small country in Scandinavia is taking travel precautions seriously, like many other countries.

Denmark will temporarily close its borders on Saturday for non-citizens.

The Danish PM Mette Frederiksen said it is an effort to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

“All tourists, all travel, all vacations, and all foreigners who cannot prove a creditable purpose of entering Denmark, will be denied entrance at the Danish border." The closure would not apply to the transport of goods, including foods, medicine and industrial supplies.

