|
Bree's evening forecast: Friday, March 13, 2020
|
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
Bree's evening forecast: Friday, March 13, 2020
|
Bree's evening forecast: Friday, March 13, 2020
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
New York Weather: 3/13 Friday Evening Forecast
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports. After a blustery afternoon with unseasonably warm temperatures -- we're talking 65-70! -- expect mostly clear skies tonight.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:39Published
South Florida Friday evening forecast (3/13/20)
Friday night, a mix of stars and clouds with lows in the upper 60s across the Palm Beaches and mid 60s along the Treasure Coast.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:24Published
|