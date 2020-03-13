Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19: Symptoms, How It Spreads, and How to Avoid It

COVID-19: Symptoms, How It Spreads, and How to Avoid It

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
COVID-19: Symptoms, How It Spreads, and How to Avoid It
COVID-19: Symptoms, How It Spreads, and How to Avoid It
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

COVID-19: Symptoms, How It Spreads, and How to Avoid It

Getting new updates about closures, cancellations , and new cases of the coronavirus.

The ??o now calling this a pandemic?

But thankfully we have had no confirmed cases of c?

Vid 19 in the tr?state.

But we want to make sure every one has the latest and most up to date information?

That's why we are joined by deaconess hospital's family practice doctor drew mehta.

Good evening?

Thank you for joining us.?

I think the biggest message tonight?

Is don't panic.

1.

If people start experiencing symptoms like fever?

Cough or shortness of breath?

What should they do?

Should they seek out medical attention right away?

And does experiencing one of those symptoms mean you should get tested?

(guest responds:) 2.

Social media is circulating massive amounts of misinformatio n?

One of the biggest conspiracy theories?

That c?vid 19 is ma?made?

That it was created in a lab and intentionally released.?

Is there any evidence of this?

(guest responds:) 3.

Bouncing off of that?

A lot of people were pointing to the fact that human coronavirus is already listed on labels for cleaning supplies like lysol.

This is not a industry conspiracy.

(guest responds:) thanks so much for coming in we'll have all this info on our website?

Plus a simple symptoms checker.?



Recent related news from verified sources

Three students with symptoms of COVID-19 admitted to hospital in Manipal

Three students have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Manipal with symptoms of COVID-19.Sudhir...
Hindu - Published

Google is building a website to coordinate coronavirus testing in the US

Google is building a website that will help people screen themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and...
engadget - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

howell_annabel

Annabel Howell RT @DalkeithMedical: About Coronavirus (Covid-19) Read general advice such as- - how it spreads - how to avoid infection What to do if .… 9 minutes ago

MotivatedLeroy

Leroy Frazer RT @GovofCO: As many people start to get sick with the flu and COVID-19 spreads, here's a look comparing the symptoms between COVID-19 (cor… 47 minutes ago

fluffyman85

Brian K Myers RT @voxdotcom: What the research tells us about how #coronavirus spreads: – people start to become infectious early on – it's possible spre… 51 minutes ago

BrainSightsApp

BrainSights iOS App Coronavirus spreads quickly and sometimes before people have symptoms - Neuroscience News via BrainSights for iOS https://t.co/irKCv9SXpC 2 hours ago

2shealucky2

Carla RT @TheProfessorA: @ScottsdaleUSD SUSD pointing to zero community spread in the community as a reason to keep schools open is foolish. Fami… 2 hours ago

ForrestBrung

Forrest Brungardt that go on vacations go to the coasts or on cruises; both places where COVID is most prevalent. If it takes 5 days… https://t.co/R3m9lIRZzW 2 hours ago

my44news

44News As of March 13, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has surpassed 132,000 worldwide and the global death t… https://t.co/qC008A9zaf 2 hours ago

rmaid

Marion RT @stefdcfc89: Let's be honest what spreads this? people who have symptoms and still go to work and ignore what the GOVT has said. If peo… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus testing to increase dramatically in Tennessee as private companies get involved [Video]Coronavirus testing to increase dramatically in Tennessee as private companies get involved

Private companies will make Coronavirus tests more widely available in Tennessee. It comes after criticism that people with symptoms could not get a test.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:06Published

Public Health Director Debunks Dangerous Myths Surrounding Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]Public Health Director Debunks Dangerous Myths Surrounding Coronavirus Pandemic

The U.S. State Department found roughly two million false coronavirus conspiracy tweets spread in just three weeks.

Credit: WITI     Duration: 01:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.