COVID-19: Symptoms, How It Spreads, and How to Avoid It

Getting new updates about closures, cancellations , and new cases of the coronavirus.

The ??o now calling this a pandemic?

But thankfully we have had no confirmed cases of c?

Vid 19 in the tr?state.

But we want to make sure every one has the latest and most up to date information?

That's why we are joined by deaconess hospital's family practice doctor drew mehta.

Good evening?

Thank you for joining us.?

I think the biggest message tonight?

Is don't panic.

1.

If people start experiencing symptoms like fever?

Cough or shortness of breath?

What should they do?

Should they seek out medical attention right away?

And does experiencing one of those symptoms mean you should get tested?

(guest responds:) 2.

Social media is circulating massive amounts of misinformatio n?

One of the biggest conspiracy theories?

That c?vid 19 is ma?made?

That it was created in a lab and intentionally released.?

Is there any evidence of this?

(guest responds:) 3.

Bouncing off of that?

A lot of people were pointing to the fact that human coronavirus is already listed on labels for cleaning supplies like lysol.

This is not a industry conspiracy.

(guest responds:) thanks so much for coming in we'll have all this info on our website?

Plus a simple symptoms checker.?