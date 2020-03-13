UHaul offers free storage to all college students amid virus

April 3rd.

And here's some good news for college students... in the middle of this situation.

A local company is doing what it can to help out.

"uhaul" is offering free 30 days storage to all college students who've had to move out abruptly because of the virus.

That includes all campuse in the terre haute area.

Uhaul says it's a service the company is happy to provide.

"it gives them an opportunity..

It gives them an avenue on such short notice.

A lot of parents and students aren't well prepared for it.

So they're wondering what their alternatives are.

Just give them more alternatives."

Students students only have to show their college i-ds to be eligible.

Contact your local uhaul service