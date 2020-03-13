LTHC Engagement Center is prepared for coronavirus outbreak

The plan is to actually continue business as usual.

The engagement center already follows strict health procedures for people entering the facility.

This includes a health screening for every person seeking services.

Staff members are also monitoring people showing symptoms of illness.

Janitorial staff is also disinfecting the building every 45 minutes.

Lthc's development director says the most important thing right now is not worrying.

We want people to remain calm, stay focused on good hygiene and be healthy so the more that we can just stay calm in this kind of a situation is best for our guests and our staff and our volunteers.

Right now, transitional housing is serving nearly 100 people.

That's more than its average numbers around this time of year.

Public