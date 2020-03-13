Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Tests Positive For The Coronavirus
|
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Tests Positive For The Coronavirus
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with a Brazilian dignitary over the weekend.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami, confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The news...
Just Jared - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources