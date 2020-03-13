Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Tests Positive For The Coronavirus 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:01s - Published Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Tests Positive For The Coronavirus Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with a Brazilian dignitary over the weekend.

