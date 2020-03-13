Global  

Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors

Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors
Microsoft announced a major change.
Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board of directors

Microsoft co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates steps down from board of directors to focus on...
Bill Gates to leave Berkshire Hathaway board; former AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault tapped as replacement

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates is...
lukewhyte135

Luke Whyte RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board of directors 3 seconds ago

MagaBecca

Becca MAGA ⭐️⭐️⭐️ FISA brings down the House‼️ RT @HYVEE7: • Bill Gates steps down from board. • Trump says ‘we’ know where it came from. Who owns the patent to COVID-19? Exactly 😏 5 seconds ago

Man__Baik

Man.Baik RT @Reuters: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board https://t.co/JHUIz08vfa https://t.co/rUnxQMy58z 6 seconds ago

SevenStAndre1

Seven St Andre ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @GregRubini: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft Board is this in some way connected with the Corona Virus? hmmm... we know that Bill… 6 seconds ago

papa___osei

ISOE RT @verge: Breaking: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board https://t.co/01d7teEQS0 https://t.co/YifSKlmKqP 8 seconds ago

TrendRockCap

Trendrock Capital Management Bill Gates is stepping down from Microsoft's board. https://t.co/gK5PJYI5SJ 11 seconds ago

deepakmodi1983

Deepak Modi RT @Investingcom: BREAKING: BILL GATES STEPS DOWN FROM MICROSOFT BOARD $MSFT https://t.co/1SEHTkKVRe 12 seconds ago

mjschumaker

Mark J Schumaker FRIENDSHIPS & PARTNERSHIPS WITH WHOM? GEORGE SOROS? OTHER GLOBALISTS? Bill Gates Steps Down From Mi… https://t.co/Wf27BLQ6IA 13 seconds ago

