School changes have families scrambling

THE DECISION TO EITHER CANCELSCHOOL ALTOGETHER... OR MOVETO AN ONLINE MODEL HASFAMILIES SCRAMBLING.STEPHANIEHAINES SPOKE WITH PARENTS ANDSTUDENTS ABOUT HOW THEY PLANTO ADJUST TO THE CHANGES.students and staff are leavingshore wood high school this isthe last time they will seethe inside of their classroomsfor weeks and districtadministrators say so farthere won't be classes onlineA LETTER FROM THESUPERINTENDENT SAYS FOR AVARIETY OF REASONS SHOREWOODWON'T BE ABLE TO MEET THEVIRTUAL LEARNING REQUIREMENTSSET BY THE STATE DEPARTMENT OFPUBLIC INSTRUCTION.

SINCE HE'SRETIRED, GARY COOPER SAYS HEPLANS ON TEACHING HIS8-YEAR-OLD SON, CHASE, WITHWHATEVER TEACHERS SEND OUT.as much as I canSOME PARENTSHAVE ALREADY TAKEN INSTRUCTIONINTO THEIR OWN HANDS.

Westarted our day out by usingour white board ELMBROOKSCHOOLS ANNOUNCED THURSDAY ITWOULD CLOSE AT LEAST THROUGHMARCH 27 AND MOVE TO VIRTUALLEARNING MODELSARAH WYNIA-SMITH IS GOING TO STILL WORKFULL TIME AS A SCIENTIST....AND TEACH HER SECOND GRADER ANDKINDERGARTENER.

But whatwe'll probably do is somethingthat we did earlier in ourcarers when we had one childand tried to save money ondaycare I went in to worksuper early OTHER PARENTSDON'T HAVE THAT FLEXIBILITYAND ARE FIGURE OUTCHILDCARE....EARE WORKING FROMHOME.

But when werhome withthree kids productivity isquestionable MICHELLE FRERIKSIS SETTING UP A CO-OP SO THATFAMILIES CAN WATCHING KIDS AFULL TIME IN HER BUDGETPARENTS LIVE FRERIKS/ELMWOO121733 just a time for it isSHOREWOOD...GAKNOWS LIFE WON'TBE THE SAME FOR A WHILE.

Areyou going to miss yourfriends?

Yes for thosestudents in the shorewoodschool district who qualifyfor free dan reduced lunches,they can pick those up atshore wood high school inshore wood Stephanie Hainestmj4 news