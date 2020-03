Delaware County Businesses Feeling Effects Of Coronavirus Fears 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:19s - Published Alecia Reid reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Delaware County Businesses Feeling Effects Of Coronavirus Fears OFFICE OR SOMETHING LIKE.THAT NATASHA AND JESSICA BACKTO YOU.GOOD ADVICE.WE ARE WAIT TO GO HEARFROM DELAWARE COUNTY OFFICIALWAS THEIR RESPONSE TO COVID19.ALYCIA REID'S LIVE IN MEDIARIGHT NOW WITH MORE ON THESITUATION THERE, ALYCIA.REPORTER: JESSICA, IT ISEXTREMELY QUIET IN MEDIA, BEENLIKE THAT FOR MOST OF THE DAY,BUSINESSES ARE OPENED BUTTURNOUT HAS BEEN LOW.IT APPEARS THAT PEOPLE ARETAKING THIS PANDEMICSERIOUSLY.I'M READY TO BE ON LOCKDOWN.WE HAVE BEEN LOCK DOWN BEFORE.REPORTER: JOHNSON MAY HAVEGOTTEN ALL OF HER SHOPPINGDONE BUT SOME FAMILIES ARESTILL FIGURING IT OUT.I'M KIND OF SCARED.REPORTER: CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC CAN BE SCARY TO AIRON THE SIDE OF CAUTIONGOVERNOR TOM WOLF MANDATED ATWO WEEK SCHOOL CLOSURESTATEWIDE.TWO WEEKS IS A LONG TIME.REPORTER: IS A FAMILIES ARESCRAMBLING TO FIGURE OUT HOWTHEIR CHILDREN WILL MANAGEVIRTUAL CLASSES.JUST A LITTLE STRESSFULBECAUSE I HAVE TO DO WELCOMEBUT I DON'T HAVE A COMPUTER ATHOME.MY DISTRICT WE WERE TALKINGABOUT ON LINE.WE'RE NOT APPROVED TO DO ONLINE TECHNICALLY AND THERE IS20 PERCENT OF OUR POPULATIONTHAT IS NOT HAVING WIFI.SO, IT IS A LOT OF UNANSWEREDQUESTIONS, YOU KNOW, I'M ALAID BACK PERSON.I WILL GO WITH THE FLOW.MORE IMPORTANT THAT PEOPLE ARESAFE.REPORTER: IN ADDITION TOSCHOOLS SHUTTING DOWN LOCALBUSINESSES ARE ALREADY SEEINGTHE EFFECTS.RIGHT NOW IT LOOKS LIKE AGHOST TOWN WHEN IT IS USUALLYTHEIR BUSIEST TIME OF THEWEEK.ALL OF THE EMPLOYEES THATDEPEND ON GRA TOOTH, IT IS BADFOR THEM.REPORTER: WE ARE WAITINGFOR THIS PRESS CONFERENCE THATSHOULD BE STARTING IN ABOUTHALF AN HOUR.OKAY, QUICK QUESTION FORYOU, WHAT DO PARENTS OF THESCHOOL CHILDREN NEED TO KNOWTHIS WEEKEND.THIS CAUGHT EVERYONE A LITTLEOFF GUARD THIS AFTERNOONBECAUSE IT WAS SO LATE.REPORTER: ABSOLUTELY FROMWHAT WE ARE HEARING SATTESTING IS CANCELLED FOR MOSTDISTRICTS, ALSO, SCHOOL ANDATHLETIC ACTIVITIES HAVE ALSOBEEN MOSTLY CANCELLED, AND OFCOURSE STORES WILL BE OPENEDBUT IF YOU ARE STILL WAIT TOGO DO YOUR SHOPPING ALL THEYTHEY ARE OPENED THOSE SHELVESARE BEAR SO YOU WILL WANT TOTRY TO GET EVERYTHING AS SOONAS POSSIBLE.REPORTING LIVE FROM MEDIA,





