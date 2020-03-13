Metro Council's Women's Caucus honors anniversary of 19th Amendment 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:54s - Published Metro Council's Women's Caucus honors anniversary of 19th Amendment Metro City Council made history last fall during election season when constituents voted for an equal number of men and women to serve the people of Nashville. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Metro Council's Women's Caucus honors anniversary of 19th Amendment ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT OF TOILETPAPER.





You Might Like

Tweets about this