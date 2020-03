Philadelphia Police SWAT Officer Shot, Killed While Serving Warrant In Frankford 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:36s - Published Chantee Lans reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Police SWAT Officer Shot, Killed While Serving Warrant In Frankford ON YOUR WEBSITE WITH THE VERYLATEST CORONAVIRUS INFORMATIONAND IMPACTS.WELL, OUR OTHER TOP STORYNOW WE ARE LEARNING MOREDETAILS IN THE SHOOTING DEATHOF A PHILADELPHIA POLICEOFFICER.INVESTIGATORS SAY CORPORALJAMES O'CONNOR WAS SHOT ANDKILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTYSERVING AN ARREST WARRANT."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCHANTEE LANS IS LIVE AT POLICEHEADQUARTERS WITH MORE ON THISTRAGIC DAY, CHANTEE.NATASHA THAT OFFICER GAVETHE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE ANDTODAY HIS DEATH IS BEING FELTNOT ONLY BY POLICE BUT THEENTIRE COMMUNITY.PHILADELPHIA POLICE OFFICERSPLACED A CASKET CARRYING THEBODY OF ONE OF THEIR OWN INTHE BACK OF A HEARST AT TEMPLEUNIVERSITY HOSPITAL.FORTY-SIX YEAR-OLDPHILADELPHIA SWAT CORPOREALJAMES O'CONNOR WAS KILLED INTHE LINE OF DUTY HOURS EARLIERWE JUST WANT EVERYBODY TOKNOW THIS IS A SAD DAY.REPORTER: COMMISSIONERDANIELLE OUTLAW SAYS 23 YEARVETERAN MARRIED FATHER OF TWOWAS SHOT JUST BEFORE 6:00 A.M.HE AND OTHER SWAT MEMBERS WEREIN FRANKFORD SERVING AN ARRESTWARRANT AT A HOME ON THE 1600BLOCK OF BRIDGE STREET.WE WERE THERE TO HOPEFULLYLOCATE AND TAKE INTO CUSTODYHASON ELLIOTT.WE DID NOT REALIZE THAT HISCO-DEFENDANT CLEVE SEARS WASGOING TO BE ON LOCATION.REPORTER: ACCORD TO GOPOLICE SEVEN PEOPLE TOTALWRITTEN SIDE THE HOUSE AT THETIME OF THE SHOOTING.SIX ON THE SECOND FLOOR, FOUROF THEM ALL MEN HID IN THEMIDDLE SECOND FLOOR BEDROOM.DETECTIVES BELIEVE THAT ISWHERE TWO WANTED MURDERSUSPECTS WERE HIDING WHENCORPORAL O'CONNOR WAS SHOT ASHE CAME UP THE STAIRS.MURDER SUSPECT 21 YEAR-OLDHASON ELLIOTT, TAKEN OUT ALIVEWAS WANTED IN CONNECTION WITHTHE 2019 HOMICIDE.A SECOND MURDER SUSPECT, 18YEAR-OLD CONTACT LEAVE SEARSWAS SHOT IN HIS HAND.O'CONNOR HAD 15 YEARS OFEXPERIENCE WITH SWAT AND FOPPRESIDENT JOHN MCNESBY KNEWCORPORAL O'CONNOR FOR TWODECADES.GREAT GUY, GREAT FAMILY,GREAT UNION GUY, ALWAYS A GOODSUPPORTIVE.ALWAYS THERE FIRST ONE THERETO BE AT A FUNDRAISER FOR ANOFFICER KILLED IN THE LINE OFDUTY.UNFORTUNATELY NOW WE WILL BEDOING ONE FOR HIM.REPORTER: PENNSYLVANIAGOVERNOR TOM WOLF AS WELL ASPHILADELPHIA MAYOR JIM KENNEY,ORDERED FLAGS TO FLY AT HALFSTAFF FOR THE NEXT 30 DAYS.SWAT CORPORAL O'CONNOR LEAVESBEHIND A SON WHO IS ALSO ONTHE PHILADELPHIA POLICE FORCEIN DISTRICT NINE, HIS DAUGHTERIS AN ACTIVE DUTY MEMBER OFTHE UNITED STATES AIR FORCE.REPORTING LIVE OUTSIDEPHILADELPHIA POLICE



