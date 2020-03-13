Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FCC Request

FCC Request

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
FCC Request

FCC Request

The northern district public service commissioner is asking the FCC to take steps to help students and workers who are impacted by the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

FCC Request

Official changes.

The northern district public service commissioner is asking the fcc to take steps to help students and workers who are impacted by the coronavirus.

Commissioner brandon presley says the switch to online courses as some colleges are closed and the necessity of some employees to work from home could put a strain on people who have to use their mobile devices for internet services.

Presley has made three requests of the fcc.

"number one eliminate data caps, stop that for right now, stop overage fees, if a customer has to use phone more than normally they would have to use it because of stresses on system by coronavirus that they be waived and thirdly they stop throttling, we know many carriers throttle back on speed of internet service once a customer meets a certain threshold, those three things need to be eliminated and be eliminated today."

A-t and t has agreed to waive data caps for home internet customers, however that does not apply to mobile data caps.

Comcast is increasing speeds of its internet service and allowing for sixty days of free service for those who qualify.

Mississippi




You Might Like


Tweets about this

S00DAA

Soda RT @EugeneLeeYang: An older woman in front of me demanded her drink get remade because her barista was Asian. When I tried to inform her h… 2 seconds ago

WWG1WGA3

WWG1WGA RT @TeamTrump: NEWS: Walmart to make select parking lots available for mobile testing at President @realDonaldTrump's request! https://t.co… 2 seconds ago

dodgingmac

DMac RT @YouBetTheyDie: TAKE ACTION 1220 more signatures needed for council to debate request to exclude #greyhound racing from #Swindon Stadiu… 2 seconds ago

Daniel99717233

Daniel lupercal RT @_mjwills: These aren't actually for anything, but if you donate to my Ko-Fi today you can request any extra ones you want: https://t.co… 2 seconds ago

Castillo24a

Adolfo Castillo RT @realDonaldTrump: At my request, effective midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend ou… 3 seconds ago

aluminumnatti

jonnybluejeans⭐⭐⭐ RT @almostjingo: Interesting correspondence here regarding @realDonaldTrump request to declassify. Sure looks like DOJ was working with Spe… 4 seconds ago

DebbieBecket

Debbie Becket RT @41Tourstages: Hello @Eurosport_UK as most races are or will be cancelled please rather than show last year's races could you show older… 4 seconds ago

juliebhunt

Julie Hunt RT @Steve14648971: @itsJeffTiedrich @realDonaldTrump At my request the sun will be setting tonight at 7:20 .. it’s a beautiful sun , and we… 5 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.