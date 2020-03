Local health care workers gearing up to protect patients and themselves

GOOD EVENING -- THECORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK IS NOW ANATIONALEMERGENCY IN THEU-S.AND BUFFALO PUBLICSCHOOLS WILL BECLOSED MONDAY TOPREPARE FOR APOSSIBLE EXTENDEDCLOSURE.NEW YORK STATE ISTHE MOST IMPACTEDSTATE RIGHT NOW.THERE ARE NOW 421CASES STATEWIDE.NONE OF THOSECASES ARE HERE INWESTERN NEW YORK.GOVERNOR CUOMOSAYS THE STATE NOWHAS FEDERALAPPROVAL TO RAMPUP ITS TESTINGCAPABILITIES... ANDSHOULD BE ABLE TODO THOUSANDS OFTESTS EACH DAY BYNEXT WEEK.IN BUFFALO -- LOCALHEALTH CAREWORKERS AREGEARING UP TOPROTECT PATIENTS...ANDTHEMSELVES...FOR IFOR WHEN THE VIRUSSPREADS HERE.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ALAERREBHI HAS MOREFOR US TONIGHT.THEY ARE COMMUNITYFRONTLINE WORKERS,THEY SERVE INHEALTH CARE CLINICS,SCHOOLS,COMMUNITY-BASEDORGANIZATIONS,NEIGHBORHOODGROUPS AND IN-HOMEVISITS.

THEIR GROUPCANCELED ACONFERENCEPLANNED FOR TODAYAND ARE INSTEADSHARING WITH THEPUBLIC WHAT THEYBELIEVE ARE BESTPRACTICES TOMANAGE COVID-19.THIS GROUP OFDOCTORS, NURSESAND OTHERS SAYCOMMUNICATING WITHEACH OTHER, THECOMMUNITY, ANDOTHER GROUPSRESPONDING TO THESPREAD OF THISVIRUS IS AN IDEALAPPROACH TO MAKEINFORMED ANDCOLLABORATIVECHOICES.LISTENING TO HEALTHEXPERTS, WASHINGHANDS FREQUENTLYAND SOCIALDISTANCING ARE ALSA FEW OF THE BESTAPPROACHES FORPROTECTION,ESPECIALLY THEELDERLY AND THOSEWITH COMPROMISEDIMMUNE SYSTEMS."WE HAVE THEOPPORTUNITY RIGHTNOW TO AVOID ANINFLUX OF THIS VIRUSTHAT WOULD ATTACK ALOT OF PEOPLE ALL ATONCE.

RATHER THANHAVE THAT HAPPEN WECAN HAVE IT SPREADOUT ACROSS A LONGERPERIOD OF TIME, SOTHAT MEANS A FLATTERCURVE.

THAT MEANSOUT HEALTH CARESYSTEMS CAN BERESPONSIVE TO THEVIRUS FOR THOSE WHOARE MOREVULNERABLE TO BEINGHIT BY THE VIRUSHARD."THE DOCTOR ADDSTHAT ALTHOUGHTHERE ARE NOCONFIRMED CASES INOUR IMMEDIATECOMMUNITY YET, IT'SIMPORTANT TO PLANAHEAD AND DOEVERYTHING TO TRYAND STOP THESPREAD.IT IS ALSORECOMMENDEDPEOPLE CHECK IN ONTHE ELDERLY -WHETHER IT'S YOURFAMILY OR YOURNEIGHBOR.

AND FOROTHER COMMUNITYHEALTH WORKERSWHO NEED TO VISITHOMES AND CHECKON PEOPLE, IT'S BESTTO MINIMIZE CONTACT,KEEP SOME DISTANCE,WIPING DOWNSURFACES ANDWASHING YOURHANDS.