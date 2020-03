Public Health Director Debunks Dangerous Myths Surrounding Coronavirus Pandemic

NO ---GARLIC' WATER'S NOT A CURE FORGARLIC' WATER'S NOT A CURE FORCOVID-19...COVID-19...AND THE VIRUS IS NOT JUST AAND THE VIRUS IS NOT JUST AAND THE VIRUS IS NOT JUST A"BAD FLU.""BAD FLU."BUT THAT'S THE KIND OF STUFFFLOATING AROUND THE INTERNET...FLOATING AROUND THE INTERNET...THAT LOCAL PUBLIC HEALTHTHAT LOCAL PUBLIC HEALTHTHAT LOCAL PUBLIC HEALTHDIRECTORS LIKE KIRSTEN JOHNSONDIRECTORS LIKE KIRSTEN JOHNSONDIRECTORS LIKE KIRSTEN JOHNSONARE TRYING TO FIGHT.DIRECTORS LIKE KIRSTEN JOHNSONARE TRYING TO FIGHT.'WEVE HEARD A LOT.'ARE TRYING TO FIGHT.'WEVE HEARD A LOT.''WEVE HEARD A LOT.'JOHNSON STRESSES THAT NO ONEJOHNSON STRESSES THAT NO ONE------NO AGE, RACE, OR BACKGROUND.NO AGE, RACE, OR BACKGROUND.NO AGE, RACE, OR BACKGROUND.IS IMMUNE.IS IMMUNE.THAT'S BECAUSE COVID-19 IS NEWTHAT'S BECAUSE COVID-19 IS NEW-- WE DON'T HAVE VACCINES AND-- WE DON'T HAVE VACCINES AND-- WE DON'T HAVE VACCINES ANDSPECIFIC TREATMENTS LIKE WE DO-- WE DON'T HAVE VACCINES ANDSPECIFIC TREATMENTS LIKE WE DOFOR THE FLU.SPECIFIC TREATMENTS LIKE WE DOFOR THE FLU.SPECIFIC TREATMENTS LIKE WE DOFOR THE FLU.ON THAT NOTE...FOR THE FLU.ON THAT NOTE...FOR THE FLU.ON THAT NOTE...JOHNSON SAYS A LOT OF PEOPLE AREON THAT NOTE...JOHNSON SAYS A LOT OF PEOPLE AREON THAT NOTE...JOHNSON SAYS A LOT OF PEOPLE AREMIXING UP THE IDEAS OFJOHNSON SAYS A LOT OF PEOPLE AREMIXING UP THE IDEAS OFJOHNSON SAYS A LOT OF PEOPLE AREMIXING UP THE IDEAS OF'ISOLATION' ANDMIXING UP THE IDEAS OF'ISOLATION' AND'QUARANTINE."'ISOLATION' AND'QUARANTINE."'ISOLATION' AND'QUARANTINE."'SO I THINK OF IT AS 'ISOLATION'QUARANTINE."'SO I THINK OF IT AS 'ISOLATION'SO I THINK OF IT AS 'ISOLATION'SO I THINK OF IT AS 'ISOLATIONIS SICK.'

ISOLATED THAT MEANS THEY ARE AT HOME, SHOULD BE IN ONE ROOM, IN THEIR OWN BATHROOM, FOOD BEING BROUGHT TO THEM. IF SOMEONE IS IN QUARANTINE, THAT JUST MEANS THEY ARE

SEPARATING THEMSELVES SOCIALLY FROM INTERACTING OUTSIDE OF THEIR HOME.' THE MEDICAL COMMUNITY DOESN'T KNOW FOR SURE HOW LONG YOU'RE CONTAGIOUS... BUT THERE ARE DIFFERENT WAYS COVID-19 CAN SPREAD. 'I AM WITHIN SIX FEET OF YOU RIGHT NOW. NOW YOU AND I ARE CONTACTS. CONTACT SPREAD

ARE CONTACTS. CONTACT SPREAD

MEANS I AM GOING TO GET IT FROM YOU. COMMUNITY SPREAD MEANS I AM

YOU. COMMUNITY SPREAD MEANS I AM

GOING TO THE GROCERY STORE, AND

THE GROCERY STORE, AND POTENTIALLY SOMEONE AT THE GROCERY STORE WAS SICK AND I AM GOING TO GET IT FROM THEM.' THAT'S WHY YOU'RE SEEING ALL THOSE CLOSINGS -- THEY'RE A PREVENTATIVE MEASURE... NOT A SCARE TACTIC. 'I THINK THE MESSAGE IS YES, WE

SHOULD BE CONCERNED, YES WE SHOULD TAKE PRECAUTIONS. BUT WE ALSO SHOULD NOT PANIC. WE

WEDON'T NEED ALL THE TOILETBUT WE ALSO SHOULD NOT PANIC.

WEDON'T NEED ALL THE TOILETPAPER.'DON'T NEED ALL THE TOILETPAPER.'PAPER.'MORAL OF THE STORY: QUESTION THESOURCE OF EVERYTHING YOU READ.SOURCE OF EVERYTHING YOU READ.EXAMPLES OF GOOD SOURCES INCLUDEEXAMPLES OF GOOD SOURCES INCLUDEEXAMPLES OF GOOD SOURCES INCLUDEYOUR PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT,YOUR PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT,YOUR PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT,THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION...YOUR PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT,THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION...AND THE C-D-C.THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION...AND THE C-D-C.AND THE C-D-C.AND THE C-D-C.HERE AT FOX SIX...HERE AT FOX SIX...HERE AT FOX SIX...WE'RE WORKING HARD TO MAKE SUREWE'RE WORKING HARD TO MAKE SUREWE'RE WORKING HARD TO MAKE SUREWE'RE BRINGING YOU INFORMATIONWE'RE WORKING HARD TO MAKE SUREWE'RE BRINGING YOU INFORMATIONFROMWE'RE WORKING HARD TO MAKE SUREWE'RE BRINGING YOU INFORMATIONFROMSCIENTISTS...WE'RE BRINGING YOU INFORMATIONFROMSCIENTISTS...WE'RE BRINGING YOU INFORMATIONFROMSCIENTISTS...HEALTH EXPERTS...FROMSCIENTISTS...HEALTH EXPERTS...SCIENTISTS...HEALTH EXPERTS...HEALTH EXPERTS...HEALTH EXPERTS...AND PEOPLE WHO KNOW WHAT THEY'REHEALTH EXPERTS...AND PEOPLE WHO KNOW WHAT THEY'RETALKING ABOUT.AND PEOPLE WHO KNOW WHAT THEY'RETALKING ABOUT.TALKING ABOUT.