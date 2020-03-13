Google to launch COVID-19 website to help determine who needs testing for coronavirus

Global  

Continuing concerns over the coronavirus have people in the Tampa Bay area questioning their doctors' decision to not test them for the virus.

Recent related news from verified sources

Google is building a website to coordinate coronavirus testing in the US

Google is building a website that will help people screen themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and...
engadget - Published Also reported by •The Verge9to5GoogleMotley FoolReuters


Did Trump Just Trash the Obamacare Website at His Coronavirus Presser?

President Donald Trump announced late Friday afternoon in the White House Rose Garden that the...
Mediaite - Published


