Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Florida schools ordered to close for two weeks due to coronavirus

Florida schools ordered to close for two weeks due to coronavirus

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Florida schools ordered to close for two weeks due to coronavirus

Florida schools ordered to close for two weeks due to coronavirus

Schools in the state of Florida have been ordered to remain closed until March 30.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Prank Falsely Tells of Workplace, School Closings

Coronavirus Prank Falsely Tells of Workplace, School ClosingsQuick Take Facebook posts, evidently intended as a prank, erroneously claim that the government —...
FactCheck.org - Published

As outbreak spreads, schools face dilemma in going online

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — When the new coronavirus surfaced at Saint Raphael Academy after a school...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Governor Shuts Down Schools Statewide [Video]Governor Shuts Down Schools Statewide

As concerns over the spread of the coronavirus continue to mount, Gov. JB Pritzker said Friday he is ordering all public and private schools in Illinois to close for nearly two weeks, starting Tuesday...

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:25Published

Public Health Director Debunks Dangerous Myths Surrounding Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]Public Health Director Debunks Dangerous Myths Surrounding Coronavirus Pandemic

The U.S. State Department found roughly two million false coronavirus conspiracy tweets spread in just three weeks.

Credit: WITI     Duration: 01:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.