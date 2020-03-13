Sheriffs In Dallas, Collin County React To COVID-19 Threat By Not Arresting Class C Misdemeanor Offenders 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:27s - Published Sheriffs In Dallas, Collin County React To COVID-19 Threat By Not Arresting Class C Misdemeanor Offenders In an unprecedented move, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner sent a letter to police agencies asking officers to avoid bringing low level offenders to the jail to lower the risk of COVID-19 infiltrating the inmate population.

