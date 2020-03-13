Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus cases, testing capacity expected to increase

Coronavirus cases, testing capacity expected to increase

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus cases, testing capacity expected to increase

Coronavirus cases, testing capacity expected to increase

With more than a dozen confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio, the state expects the number of cases to rise as more testing is completed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New Mexico turns to TriCore for additional coronavirus testing capacity

With confirmed coronavirus cases in New Mexico, and a need for additional capacity, state health...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Everlywell offering $1M to speed development of at-home coronavirus tests

Austin-based health startup Everlywell Inc. is offering up to $1 million in cash incentives to labs...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

EPL_7_

We NEED #GND & #M4A 🌹🎗☭ RT @OmanReagan: There's a lot of attention on testing, which we need. But this point from Bernie Sanders is extremely important: We need t… 48 seconds ago

richardherlihy

Richard Herlihy The US response to coronavirus is worrying. Since January, the US has carried out less than 14,000 tests. By cont… https://t.co/Hx03J5oQZs 8 minutes ago

AZap24

AP RT @phoenixnewtimes: Public health officials and healthcare providers in Arizona cannot or will not answer basic questions on what they're… 13 minutes ago

YourStupidThot

Ally 🥀🤟🏽 RT @ocregister: Orange County’s coronavirus count rises to 9 presumed or confirmed cases, health officials have more testing capacity now h… 33 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

San Francisco Kaiser Tests For COVID-19 at Streetside Screening Station [Video]San Francisco Kaiser Tests For COVID-19 at Streetside Screening Station

Health experts believe the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases will rise as testing becomes more prevalent. One San Francisco hospital has set up a drive-through test site. Da Lin reports. (3-12-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:57Published

Coronavirus Update: NYC Health Inspector Says Outbreak Could Last Through September [Video]Coronavirus Update: NYC Health Inspector Says Outbreak Could Last Through September

With 216 positive cases of corornavirus in New York State as of Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says federal testing capacity is far below the demand. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.