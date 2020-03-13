Posponen carrera de ciclismo Wildflower Century Ride

Global  

Chico Velo pospuso su carrera anual Wildflower Century Ride, la cual atrae miles de visitantes al área cada año.

### chico velo esá posponiendo su carrera de ciclismo "wildfire century ride".

La carrera de 100 millas estaba programada para el 25 y 26 de abril.

Ellos dicen que van a esperar para escoger una nueva fecha hasta que haya menos riesgo de viajar y reunirse.

Posponer el evento afectaá a cientos de miembros de la comunidad que se ofrecen como voluntarios para albergar a los miles de visitantes durante el fin de semana del evento.

El evento atrae a casi 4,000 personas alárea cada año.




