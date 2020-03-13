Posponen carrera de ciclismo Wildflower Century Ride 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: KHSL - Published Posponen carrera de ciclismo Wildflower Century Ride Chico Velo pospuso su carrera anual Wildflower Century Ride, la cual atrae miles de visitantes al área cada año. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Posponen carrera de ciclismo Wildflower Century Ride ### chico velo esá posponiendo su carrera de ciclismo "wildfire century ride". La carrera de 100 millas estaba programada para el 25 y 26 de abril. Ellos dicen que van a esperar para escoger una nueva fecha hasta que haya menos riesgo de viajar y reunirse. Posponer el evento afectaá a cientos de miembros de la comunidad que se ofrecen como voluntarios para albergar a los miles de visitantes durante el fin de semana del evento. El evento atrae a casi 4,000 personas alárea cada año.





You Might Like

Tweets about this