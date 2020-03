Buffalo Public Schools to take steps to prepare for possible closure now < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:05s - Published Buffalo Public Schools to take steps to prepare for possible closure All Buffalo Public Schools will be closed Monday as it takes steps to prepare for a possible closure for up to three weeks due to the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Buffalo Public Schools to take steps to prepare for possible closure GOOD EVENING -- WEBEGIN WITH BREAKINGNEWS SURROUNDINGTHE CORONAVIRUS.BUFFALO PUBLICSCHOOLS WILL BECLOSED ON MONDAY.THE DECISION WASMADE JUST AFTERPRESIDENT TRUMPDECLARED A NATIONALEMERGENCY.NIKKI DEMENTRI JOINSUS NOW WITH THEPLAN SCHOOLADMINISTRATORS LAIDOUT A LITTLE WHILEAGO.CLOSED ON MONDAYTO STUDENTS, BUTNOT TOTEACHERS...THAT'STHE DECISION FORNOW AS THIS FLUIDSITUATION CONTINUESTO UNFOLD.SUPERINTENDENT DR.KAINER CASH SAYS ONMONDAY -- TEACHERSWILL REFINE WORKFOR STUDENTS TOTAKE HOME FOR UP TOTHREE WEEKS IFNEEDED.THEN ON TUESDAY --STUDENTS WILL HEADBACK TO SCHOOL TOGATHER THESEMATERIALS.A DEFINITIVE DECISIONON IF THE DISTRICTWILL CLOSE FOR ANEXTENDED PERIOD OFTIME WON'T HAPPENUNTIL TUESDAY NIGHTAT THE EARLIEST.DR. CASH SAYS THAT'SWHEN DISTRICTOFFICIALS WILL MEETTO RE-EVALUATE THECOVID-19 SITUATION INTHE COUNTY AND INTHE STATE.IF THE DISTRICT ISCLOSED, ALL OF THECOMMUNITY SCHOOLSWITHIN THE DISTRICTWILL STAY OPENEVERY DAY FROM 11A-M TO 1 P-M INORDER FORSTUDENTS TO GETHOT LUNCH ANDBREAKFAST FOR THENEXT MORNING THRU"GRAB AND GO BAGS."FOR THOSE STUDENTSWHO ARE NOT ABLE TOGET ONE OF THESELOCATIONS, MEALSWILL BE DELIVERED TOTHEM.IF WE COME OUT WITHAN EXTENDED SCHOOLCLOSURE...ANDBECOME MUCHCLEAREGOVERNOR ANDREWCUOMO SAIDMOMENTS BEFORETHIS PRESSER, THATCLOSURES WILL BE UPTO INDIVIDUALDISTRICTS.DR CASH SAYS ITWOULD BE HELPFUL,THOUGH, IF THEGOVERNOR'S OFFICEMADE A UNIFIEDDECISION TO CLOSEALLSCHOOLS...RATHERTHAN LEAVE IT UP TOEACH DISTRICT.AGAIN -- A DEFINITIVEDECISION ISEXPECTED TO BEMADE BY TUESDAYNIGHT AT THEEARLIEST..LIVE IN TH



Recent related news from verified sources Buffalo schools inching toward closure amid COVID-19 concerns Administrators in the Buffalo City School District are taking steps toward a possible weeks-long...

