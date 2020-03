No Shareholders at Berkshire Hathaway Meeting

MORE BAD NEWS ..ANOTHER MAJOREVENT WIPEDAWAY BY THEPANDEMIC...BERKSHIREHATHAWAY WON'TALLOWSHAREHOLDERSTO ATTEND THEIRANNUAL MEETING...SENIOR REPORTERJAKE WASIKOWSKIEXPLAINS WHATTHAT MEANS FORTHE EVENT ANDTHE CITY ...2/27 PKG :24 ITCOULD VERY WELLAFFECT BY THATTIME IT COULDAFFECT." :27THAT WAS WARRENBUFFETT TWOWEEKS AGO ...THEN, THIS WEEKMAJOR SPORTINGEVENTS ARECANCELED INOMAHA...NOW...BUFFETTSAYS NOSHAREHOLDERSWILL BE ABLE TOATTEND THEANNUAL MEETINGON MAY 2-ND...INSTEAD IT WILL BEHE, CHARLEYMUNGER, A FEWEMPLOYEES TODELIVER PROXYVOTES, ANDPOSSIBLY ACOUPLE MEDIAMEMBERS..."VISIT OMAHA"SAYS...IT'S ANOTHERHUGE HIT TOTOURISM...ANDWILL COST THECITY ABOUT 21MILLION DOLLARSTO THEECONOMY...31:03-"I THINKEVERYBODY IN THISCIRCUMSTANCE ISMAKING THE BESTDECISION THATTHEY CAN." :07VISIT OMAHASAYS...THEY UNDERSTANDTHE CANCELATIONBUT IT'S ANOTHERHIT TO OMAHA'SECONOMY...BUFFETTSAID..."WE WON'TEXPOSE OMAHA TOTHE POSSIBILITYOF BECOMING AHOT SPOT IN THECURRENTPANDEMIC."30:16-"WHEN AVISITOR COMES INTO TOWN, THEY'RESTAYING AT HOTELS,THEY'RE EATING ATRESTAURANTS,THEY'RE VISITINGATTRACTIONS,WHEN THEY'RE NOTCOMING IN THATIMPACTS EMPLOYEESHERE.THAT IMPACTSABOUT 18,000 OFOUR FRIENDSFAMILIES ANDNEIGHBORS THATWORK IN THETOURISMINDUSTRY." :31SOME RESIDENTSAND VISITORSWERE MIXED ON IFTHEY SHOULDCANCEL ...36:10-"I THINK IT'S ASMARTPRECAUTION." :1235:09-"I THINK IT'SHAPPENINGEVERYWHERE." :1235:13-"IT SEEMS ALITTLE EXCESSIVE TOME BUT I'M NOT 80TRYING NOT TO GETSICK." :18 I THINK IFYOU KEPT THEELDERLY AWAYFROM IT, THEY SAYIT DOESN'T AFFECTTHE KIDS THATBAD." :2234:23-"AT THISPOINT WHO REALLYKNOWS?

LIKE WE'REALL HERE ANDWE'RE LIVING LIFEAND NONE OF USTHAT WE KNOWHAVE GOT IT, BUTLIKE PEOPLEAROUND THEWORLD HAVEGOTTEN IT.:31 ....:35-"WHOREALLY KNOWS?" :36MAYOR STOTHERTSAYS...THE CITY WILLTAKE THE HIT NOW,REGROUP, ANDRECOVER...STADNUP 36:27-"VISIT OMAHA TELLSME THAT THE USSWIM TRIALS WILLTHINK ABOUTMAKING A DECISIONON THE EVENT INABOUT 30 DAYS.PLUS THE SLUMPBUSTER BASEBALLTOURNAMENTTHAT'S USUALLYHELD ACROSSOMAHA DURINGTHE COLLEGEWORLD SERIES ISALSO STILL HOPINGTO HAVE THEIREVENT HERE ATTHAT TIME BUT ITWILL OBVIOUSLYDEPEND ON WHATHAPPENS IN THEFUTURE.REPORTING INDOWNTOWNOMAHA, JAKEWASIKOWSKI 3NEWS NOW." : 50VISIT OMAHAESTIMATES THECOLLEGE WORLDSERIES BRING INMORE THAN 70-MILLION DOLLARS...AND THE N-C-A-ABASKETBALLTOURNAMENTABOUT 5 MILLION.