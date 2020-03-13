Global  

NJCAA Moves Proposed Start Date To April 3rd

NJCAA Moves Proposed Start Date To April 3rd

NJCAA Moves Proposed Start Date To April 3rd

The NJCAA will also not be charging a year of eligibility to athletes affected by the postponement.

NJCAA Moves Proposed Start Date To April 3rd

Following suit with the ncaa.......moving it's hopefully starting date from march 30th to april third in a statement, the njcaa says that if spring athletics are to cancel their season prior to the proposed start date...athlete will not lose a year of eligibility, similar to the ncaa northeast head baseball coach richy harrelson says the reality of putting the season on hold hasn't fully set in ""when i woke up and they told us yesterday, it really hasn't set in yet.

I'm still hoping that we'll get to finish our season.

It's very numb.

It's just like a part of you.

When you end the year and season, it's like going to a funeral sometimes.

I don't want to compare that to life but it's a big part of these guys lives.

We just want to make the best decision we can for them.

It hurts inside."




