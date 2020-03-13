NJCAA Moves Proposed Start Date To April 3rd

Following suit with the ncaa.......moving it's hopefully starting date from march 30th to april third in a statement, the njcaa says that if spring athletics are to cancel their season prior to the proposed start date...athlete will not lose a year of eligibility, similar to the ncaa northeast head baseball coach richy harrelson says the reality of putting the season on hold hasn't fully set in ""when i woke up and they told us yesterday, it really hasn't set in yet.

I'm still hoping that we'll get to finish our season.

It's very numb.

It's just like a part of you.

When you end the year and season, it's like going to a funeral sometimes.

I don't want to compare that to life but it's a big part of these guys lives.

We just want to make the best decision we can for them.

It hurts inside."