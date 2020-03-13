Local JUCO coaches talk about coronavirus impact

About how the corona virus is affecting national sports, but it is also affecting teams right here at home.

One of the leagues who has made the change is the njcaa who has suspended play until march 30th.

Wtva's evan hensley spoke with coaches from both itawamba and northeast mississippi community colleges about the events of the last few days... evan hensley - northeast mississippi community college "like many athletic departments throughout the entire country northeast mississippi community college will be without sports for the rest of the month.

That means no baseball for the team that currently sits at 9th in the juco rankings."

Rich harrelson - nemcc baseball coach "the thing is, when i woke up and they told us yesterday.

I just hope we get to finish out season."

Many baseball fields across america will sit empty for the time being... this... after leagues across america have implemented changes due to the corona virus baseball coach rich harrelson says that the virus has caused an unforeseen problem for his squad... "it is uncharted territory it is somewhere we have never been.

I don't know of anything like this that has happened in the world over the last 500 years."

It has sent teams in the area into a tailspin... and has left coaches wondering the future... andy kirk - icc softball coach "we are just really right now having a mix of emotions, we are just hoping that we still get to play and carry on but after what the ncaa has said to play or not i'm not sure what the njcaa will do."

"they are upset they want to play, we come out here, we work hard and try to have a good time."

The hope by schools is to resume after the march 30th deadline... but icc coach andy kirk says he won't be surprised if it gets pushed back.... "as far as the sports world i never thought this would happen, this is unprecedented to see how this has effected sports as it has."

At northeast mississippi community college eh wtva 9 sports...