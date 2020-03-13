Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ On Hold

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ On Hold

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ On Hold

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ On Hold

The project has temporarily suspended first-unit production until further notice.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' halts production while its director waits for the results of a coronavirus test

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' halts production while its director waits for the results of a coronavirus test· Production on Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" has been halted in Australia as...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Mashable


West Coast Avengers, Dark Horse reads, more discounted from $1 at ComiXology

ComiXology is closing out the week by kicking off a sale on various Marvel reads penned by...
9to5Toys - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Hits Hollywood [Video]Coronavirus Hits Hollywood

Cheddar's Alyssa Julya Smith on how Hollywood is being impacted by the coronavirus. Many television production companies have halted production, including ABC's Grey's Anatomy. On the big screen,..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:03Published

Judi Dench felt like a 'Marvel superhero' in Blithe Spirit [Video]Judi Dench felt like a 'Marvel superhero' in Blithe Spirit

Dame Judi Dench felt like a "Marvel superhero" when she had to shoot flying scenes on pulleys for the movie adaptation of Noel Coward's 'Blithe Spirit'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.