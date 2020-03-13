Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Declares March 15 'National Day of Prayer'

Trump Declares March 15 'National Day of Prayer'

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Trump Declares March 15 'National Day of Prayer'
President Trump declared March 15 as the "National Day of Prayer."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump declares Sunday a National Day of Prayer amid coronavirus crisis

President Trump declared this upcoming Sunday a National Day of Prayer Friday, shortly after...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JeffFlinders

Jeff Flinders RT @Pismo_B: “The spirit and the will of our nation is unbreakable. We will defeat this threat. When America is tested, America rises to th… 24 seconds ago

goingglobal2

going global Sunday, March 15th Donald Trump Declares National Day of Prayer Amid Coronavirus Battle https://t.co/VdOFtJKABe via @BreitbartNews 28 seconds ago

Melski1

🦋🦋⚘Mel⚘🦋🦋 RT @CountryTisOThee: 🚨Trump declares coronavirus ‘National Day of Prayer’ SUNDAY MARCH 15, 2020 — and suggests looking to God for ‘protect… 32 seconds ago

rockrexx

Kathy M RT @CBNNews: UPDATE: President Trump Declares This Sunday as National Day of Prayer, SBC Also Calls for Prayers https://t.co/9CQBOxbeMM 37 seconds ago

kimmiekat1967

desert lily RT @derekgilbert: President Trump Declares This Sunday as National Day of Prayer, SBC Also Calls for Prayers https://t.co/9XmffZtsf5 3 minutes ago

DollCakes24

Nunya RT @tkag2020_ann: 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 “It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer,” Trump tweeted. We are a Country… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies [Video]Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies

US President Donald Trump has unleashed his fury against those who tried to impeach him, a day after his acquittal by the Senate. "As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.