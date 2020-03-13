Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CRIP CAMP A DISABILITY REVOLUTION Documentary movie

CRIP CAMP A DISABILITY REVOLUTION Documentary movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
CRIP CAMP A DISABILITY REVOLUTION Documentary movie

CRIP CAMP A DISABILITY REVOLUTION Documentary movie

CRIP CAMP A DISABILITY REVOLUTION Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis:A groundbreaking summer camp galvanizes a group of teens with disabilities to help build a movement, forging a new path toward greater equality.

Starring Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht release date March 25, 2020 (in select theaters and on Netflix)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

themoviebox

TheMovieBox.Net “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution” Official Trailer — Sundance-winning Netflix Documentary About the Disability C… https://t.co/4wihpS5pMD 3 hours ago

StreamingWar

The Streaming Wars New Trailer: Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution on Netflix (03/25/20): https://t.co/N5GWg23UQL #Netflix #TheStreamingWars 5 hours ago

HamOnWheels

Dr. Jason Dorwart RT @HamOnWheels: Trailer To Sundance Audience Award-Winner Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution - Blackfilm - Black Movies, Television, and T… 5 hours ago

jimnicebutdim

Jim Wall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 I just viewed a video I quite liked on YouTube: CRIP CAMP: A DISABILITY REVOLUTION | Official Trailer | Netflix | D… https://t.co/lJpwajUbKh 18 hours ago

andisueclark

Andrea Clark CRIP CAMP: A DISABILITY REVOLUTION | Official Trailer |https://t.co/GTzo4uzk3Q via @YouTube 1 day ago

ferebe

Ferebe Gasque Pearce My dear friends, Denise and Neil were part of this! CRIP CAMP: A DISABILITY REVOLUTION | Official Trailer | Netflix… https://t.co/0o1eIITOjo 1 day ago

KaironEdwards

Kairon Edwards CRIP CAMP: A DISABILITY REVOLUTION https://t.co/8iL9VHoTC1 1 day ago

HamOnWheels

Dr. Jason Dorwart Trailer To Sundance Audience Award-Winner Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution - Blackfilm - Black Movies, Television… https://t.co/iDMI9f5HjW 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.