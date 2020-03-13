Our Cartoon President 3x08 Cold Open - Clip - Cartoon Trump Responds to Coronavirus Pandemic 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:19s - Published Our Cartoon President 3x08 Cold Open - Clip - Cartoon Trump Responds to Coronavirus Pandemic Our Cartoon President 3x08 Cold Open - Clip - Cartoon Trump Responds to Coronavirus Pandemic Cartoon President Trump holds a press conference to guide the nation through the global coronavirus outbreak and potential worldwide recession with the help of Cartoons Mike Pence and Steve Mnuchin. Watch Our Cartoon President Sundays at 8:30/7:30c. #OurCartoonPresident 0

