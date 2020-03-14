Global  

As Schools Close Due To Coronavirus Spread, 7th Grader Shares Experience Being An Online Student

As Schools Close Due To Coronavirus Spread, 7th Grader Shares Experience Being An Online Student

As Schools Close Due To Coronavirus Spread, 7th Grader Shares Experience Being An Online Student

As more cases of coronavirus pop up across North ​Texas, some local school districts are now looking into home-based virtual school options.

​Seventh grader Aniya Dunn made the transition from ​public school to online school last year.

