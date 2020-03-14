Global  

Gov. Walz Asks Minnesotans To Practice More 'Social Distancing'

Gov. Walz Asks Minnesotans To Practice More 'Social Distancing'

Gov. Walz Asks Minnesotans To Practice More 'Social Distancing'

In addition to declaring a peacetime emergency, Walz is asking every Minnesotan to rethink the way go about life, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports (1:39).

WCCO 4 News At 6 - March 13, 2020

