Boston Schools Will Be Closed Until April 27

Boston Schools Will Be Closed Until April 27

Boston Schools Will Be Closed Until April 27

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced that Boston Public Schools will be closing for several weeks due to the coronavirus.

