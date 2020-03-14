Global  

5 KCK firefighters in self-isolation after transporting COVID-19 patient

Five firefighters who responded to the Life Care Center in Kansas City, Kansas, where a man who died later tested positive for COVID-19, are now in self-quarantine, sources confirmed to 41 Action News on Friday.

