Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local Businesses Practicing Social Distancing

Local Businesses Practicing Social Distancing

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Local Businesses Practicing Social Distancing

Local Businesses Practicing Social Distancing

This weekend is expected to draw a lot of crowds as people will be out celebrating St.

Patrick's Day, KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local health care workers gearing up to protect patients and themselves [Video]Local health care workers gearing up to protect patients and themselves

Members of the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo are getting ready to protect their community and themselves for if and when the Coronavirus spreads here.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:16Published

East Lansing students aren't concerned with social distancing [Video]East Lansing students aren't concerned with social distancing

East Lansing students aren't concerned with social distancing

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.