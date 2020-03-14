Global  

Parents look for child care after closures to prevent spread of COVID-19

Some parents in the Kansas City metro have to make other arrangements after their caregivers announced they would close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

How to Talk About COVID-19 with Kids [Video]How to Talk About COVID-19 with Kids

The spread of COVID-19 has people everywhere worried about their safety. Parents and teachers around the country have gotten serious about keeping their kids safe and well in schools, but how do you..

Credit: WHNT     Duration: 02:16Published

Coronavirus fears have school parents in Lee Co. weighing their options [Video]Coronavirus fears have school parents in Lee Co. weighing their options

Child care can be expensive and many parents in Lee county are wondering how they could afford it if schools do temporarily close down due to COVID-19.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:20Published

