NCAA Tournaments, championships canceled

NCAA canceled all tournaments and championship games as a precaution for coronavirus.

FGCU Women's basketball received a vote to win the automatic bid for the championship game they were prepared to play in on Sunday.

NCAA Tournaments Will Be Closed To Fans Due To Coronavirus

NCAA Tournaments Will Be Closed To Fans Due To CoronavirusWatch VideoFans will not be able to attend any NCAA championships after the association's...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsDenver PostESPN


NCAA cancels all tournaments; Toyota Center among venues losing games

A day after announcing no fans would be allowed at NCAA championship tournaments because of concerns...
bizjournals - Published


S_ErSEA_SHIPsCo

⚓☸🌊🌐🌊BlueOcean 🌊QUEST☸⚓ RT @GolfWorld: From the PGA Tour to the NCAA Championships, a lot of golf has been suspended. https://t.co/AtevRyfVke 2 hours ago

GolfVacationsUK

Golf Vacations UK GolfWorld: From the PGA Tour to the NCAA Championships, a lot of golf has been suspended. https://t.co/6qUWqCi17j #golfvacationsuk 3 hours ago

GolfWorld

Golf World From the PGA Tour to the NCAA Championships, a lot of golf has been suspended. https://t.co/AtevRyfVke 3 hours ago

CSGALinks

CSGA RT @GolfDigest: From the PGA Tour to the NCAA Championships, a lot of golf has been suspended. https://t.co/vkIxIaiZ47 3 hours ago

GolfDigest

Golf Digest From the PGA Tour to the NCAA Championships, a lot of golf has been suspended. https://t.co/vkIxIaiZ47 4 hours ago

rcevetto

Ralph M Cevetto https://t.co/wQRTbUMGPJ On Thursday, the NCAA canceled all winter and spring sports in response to the coronavirus… https://t.co/4zYGJUwgp1 6 hours ago

sowatsnext

🤖 RT @_StephanieMyers: #BREAKING Sports Updates due to COVID-19: - NCAA March Madness basketball tournaments will be played without fans - Wo… 7 hours ago

ajenjoyurlife

AJ Hammond Yesterday, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 bas… https://t.co/lpofD2cPDC 8 hours ago


NCAA cancels Basketball Tournaments, all remaining Winter, Spring Sports Championships [Video]NCAA cancels Basketball Tournaments, all remaining Winter, Spring Sports Championships

NCAA cancels Basketball Tournaments, all remaining Winter, Spring Sports Championships

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 03:04Published

