Coronavirus and travel 54 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:46s - Published How the virus is impacting travel 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus and travel FOR AIRLINES..CRUISE LINERS..YOU NAME IT..THE VIRUS ISDISRUPTINGEVERYTHING ..NAT 05 WE WILL BESUSPENDING ALLTRAVEL FROMEUROPE TO THEUNITED STATESPRESIDENT TRUMPANNOUNCED ATRAVEL BAN -- OFEUROPEANSCOMING TO THEUS..EXCLUDING THEUNITED KINGDOMAND IRELAND..ITS CREATEDWIDESPREADCONFUSION -- ONWHAT TO DO..AMERICANS ARESTILL ALLOWED TOTRAVEL BACK ANDFORTH..BUT HEADING TOEUROPE TOPLACES LIKE ITALY..MIGHT NOT BE THEBEST OPTION..AND TOURISTDESTINATIONS LIKEROME ..ARE GHOSTTOWNS..10:48:28EVERYTHING ISSHUT DOWN..WHAT A SHAME ITWOULD BE SPEND5000 ON A DREAMVACATION AND GOSOMEWHERE ANDNOT BE ABLE TOGO SEE THEVATICAN ANDTHOSE MAJORMONUMENTSDONNA DUTCHEROWNS CELEBRATETRAVEL IN OMAHA..LIKE SO MANYOTHERBUSINESSES..SHESEXPERIENCING THEBLOW-BACK FROMTHE CORNA VIRUS..10:44:02 ITS BEEN ALOT OF WORK..JUST TRYING TOWALK PEOPLETHRU THE WHOLEPROCESS ..SHES GETTINGCALLS ABOUTCHANGING THEIRDESTINATIONS..FROM EUROPE TOTHE CARIBBEAN..OR MOVING THEIRTRIPS TO A LATERDATE..AIRLINES ANDCRUISES AREOFFERINGVOUCHERS..OR DISCOUNTS..10:44:09 EVERYVACATIONPACKAGE HAS ADIFFERENTSCENARIO..SOME THINGS AREREFUNDABLE..SOME THINGSAREN'T..DUTCHER SAYSSHE HASNT SEENTHIS KIND OFDISRUPTION SINCETHE TERRORATTACKS ON 9/11 ..AND SAYS PEOPLENEED TO REMAINCALM..10:51:12 YOULEARN TO WAITUNTIL THEVENDORS COMEOUT WITH THEPROPER RULES INTHIS STATION..AND NOT OVERREACT..AND JUST TAKE ADEEP BREATH ANDTHATS WHATWE'VE DOWN FOROUR CLIENTS..LETS DO THERIGHT THING ATTHE RIGHT TIMEJEFF VAN SANT -- 3NEWS NOW.TO SEE ALL OF THECORONAVIRUSSTORIES THEINVESTIGATIVE





