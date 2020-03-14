Gov. Jared Polis Announces 1st Coronavirus Death In Colorado 20 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 07:17s - Published The first coronavirus death in Colorado is a woman in her 80s in El Paso County.

Recent related news from verified sources Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declares state of emergency over coronavirus Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday as Colorado gears up to fight the growing...

Tweets about this Derek Draplin RT @thecentersquare: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced additional emergency measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, among them restr… 18 hours ago The Center Square Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced additional emergency measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, among them re… https://t.co/Wg1jRELmAp 19 hours ago Kelly Mariell RT @KDVR: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency in Colorado amid the coronavirus outbreak.​ https://t.co/JDoZE01ygT 3 days ago FOX31 Denver KDVR Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency in Colorado amid the coronavirus outbreak.​ https://t.co/JDoZE01ygT 3 days ago Anya RT @KDVR: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency in Colorado amid the coronavirus outbreak.​ https://t.co/SrGVHSPLhp 3 days ago FOX31 Denver KDVR Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency in Colorado amid the coronavirus outbreak.​ https://t.co/SrGVHSPLhp 4 days ago Kim Doyle Wille BREAKING: I wasn't going to post Coronavirus-related news today but this news of Governor Jared Polis declaring a s… https://t.co/GPdfNd4QT0 4 days ago