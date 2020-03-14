Global  

Gov. Jared Polis Announces 1st Coronavirus Death In Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis Announces 1st Coronavirus Death In Colorado
The first coronavirus death in Colorado is a woman in her 80s in El Paso County.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday as Colorado gears up to fight the growing...
Denver Post - Published


ddraplin

Derek Draplin RT @thecentersquare: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced additional emergency measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, among them restr… 18 hours ago

thecentersquare

The Center Square Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced additional emergency measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, among them re… https://t.co/Wg1jRELmAp 19 hours ago

marielldluna

Kelly Mariell RT @KDVR: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency in Colorado amid the coronavirus outbreak.​ https://t.co/JDoZE01ygT 3 days ago

KDVR

FOX31 Denver KDVR Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency in Colorado amid the coronavirus outbreak.​ https://t.co/JDoZE01ygT 3 days ago

CoolAnya84

Anya RT @KDVR: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency in Colorado amid the coronavirus outbreak.​ https://t.co/SrGVHSPLhp 3 days ago

KDVR

FOX31 Denver KDVR Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency in Colorado amid the coronavirus outbreak.​ https://t.co/SrGVHSPLhp 4 days ago

KimDoyleWille

Kim Doyle Wille BREAKING: I wasn't going to post Coronavirus-related news today but this news of Governor Jared Polis declaring a s… https://t.co/GPdfNd4QT0 4 days ago


'We are all in this together': Colorado governor expects thousands of COVID-19 cases, urges social distancing [Video]

'We are all in this together': Colorado governor expects thousands of COVID-19 cases, urges social distancing

Coloradans should expect either themselves or a friend, family member or someone they know to contact the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in coming weeks but need to make stringent efforts to keep from..

Press conference: First Colorado coronavirus death announced as El Paso County woman in her 80s [Video]

Press conference: First Colorado coronavirus death announced as El Paso County woman in her 80s

A woman in her 80s living in El Paso County who had underlying health conditions is the first person confirmed to have died of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Colorado, the Colorado Department of..

