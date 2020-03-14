COVID-19 testing center to open in Lee County

Is now a testing center in lee county for patients identified as at-risk for covid-19.

Wayne hereford joins us live with more on this facility north mississippi health services opened.

North mississippi health services is the parent company of the north mississippi medical center.

The company says that the testing service is available only by referral and is not open to the public.

Doctors at the facility would take samples collected from the testing center and then send them to the state department of health for testing there.

The company is not giving out a location at this time citing patient privacy and trying to prevent exposure to the corona virus.

I did speak with a local health clinic this afternoon about the testing procedure.

I was told that a potential patient would call ahead to the clinic and would be tested outside the clinic in their vehicle.

The patient would then be checked for other illnesses like strep .

Then , if necessary, the patient would be sent to that local coronavirus testing center for further evaluation.

Again, if necesssary, samples would then be sent to the state department of health.

We learned from an email from the state department of health this afternoon that a doctor can perform the testing as well .

They say that