Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Store shopping

Store shopping

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Store shopping

Store shopping

Shoppers have stripped local store shelves, but they are still out there shopping today.

We asked them what they are looking for.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Store shopping

Grocery store lately, you know it's hard to find toilet paper, or cleaning products.

From your basic stores, to big box outlets like costco, people are rushing to buy all sorts of things.

It may be friday, but that's not stopping people from shopping during the day.

In fact, several locations we went to had big crowds.

So, we asked people, what are you buying.

I came for the sales, every friday i come for the sales.

They have red baron pizza on sale, that's what my granddaughters like and i have them on friday night so i'm here to get some pizza.

I had to get dog food, chicken, stuff like that.

Well, i came in for water and crackers so, hell, i grabbed a thing of toilet paper too - everybody else was.

I was going to get some toilet paper but i was not quick enough so...yeah.

Buying eggs, milk, usual things.

I bought my extra toilet paper last night.

We need it, i mean we didn't go overboard with itwe just bought, you know, it was there so we got it because the shelved were emptying out.

We are buying some premium two ply bath tissue today.

It sold out in a matter of 30 minutes here.

The line was from the beginning all the way to the end.

We also bought some water and we bought a case of wine because, you know, priorities, right?

I think it's the coronavirus 2020, sir.

These stores might get even busier, once people are off work.

One



Recent related news from verified sources

Deep North raises $25.7M for AI that uses CCTV to build retail analytics

Amazon and others have raised awareness of how the in-store shopping experience can be sped up (and...
TechCrunch - Published

Amazon wants other retailers to use its cashierless Go store tech, but until Amazon can answer these 6 questions its futuristic shopping plan may go nowhere (AMZN)

Amazon wants other retailers to use its cashierless Go store tech, but until Amazon can answer these 6 questions its futuristic shopping plan may go nowhere (AMZN)· Amazon announced on Monday that it will start selling its cashierless store technology used in...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Store Shelves Bare Amid Coronavirus [Video]Store Shelves Bare Amid Coronavirus

WBZ-TV's Bill Shields spoke with shoppers who were buying toilet paper, pasta and frozen goods.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:11Published

Walmart Considering Cutting Store Hours to Combat Coronavirus [Video]Walmart Considering Cutting Store Hours to Combat Coronavirus

Walmart is considering cutting its store hours after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The company is also planning to ramp up its cleaning procedures to ensure shopping carts..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.