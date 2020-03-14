Store shopping

Grocery store lately, you know it's hard to find toilet paper, or cleaning products.

From your basic stores, to big box outlets like costco, people are rushing to buy all sorts of things.

It may be friday, but that's not stopping people from shopping during the day.

In fact, several locations we went to had big crowds.

So, we asked people, what are you buying.

I came for the sales, every friday i come for the sales.

They have red baron pizza on sale, that's what my granddaughters like and i have them on friday night so i'm here to get some pizza.

I had to get dog food, chicken, stuff like that.

Well, i came in for water and crackers so, hell, i grabbed a thing of toilet paper too - everybody else was.

I was going to get some toilet paper but i was not quick enough so...yeah.

Buying eggs, milk, usual things.

I bought my extra toilet paper last night.

We need it, i mean we didn't go overboard with itwe just bought, you know, it was there so we got it because the shelved were emptying out.

We are buying some premium two ply bath tissue today.

It sold out in a matter of 30 minutes here.

The line was from the beginning all the way to the end.

We also bought some water and we bought a case of wine because, you know, priorities, right?

I think it's the coronavirus 2020, sir.

These stores might get even busier, once people are off work.

