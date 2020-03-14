Hospital: About 1,700 Beds Available For Patients

Waay 31's sydney martin is live at huntsville hospital this evening after learning about it's plans for patients if there is a covid-19 outbreak here in north alabama.

Najahe- right now, huntsville hospital said it has plenty of space for patients and the emergency room isn't stressed..

However, since the start of coronavirus spreading across the united states they started reviewing the plans that have been in place for years about capacity issues.

The hospital said it has many non-traditional areas it could keep patients in if need be those include operating room suites and other suites not typically used.

Huntsville hospital said it has about 17 hundred rooms across it's entire healthcare system in north alabama....and have counted their equipment.

"we have counted our ventilators.

We have counted our isolation rooms, we know what are capacity is.

We've brainstormed how to work if we are short staffed.

Just want to assure the community we have done all those things to be as ready as we can be to care for patients.

Now although there are 17 hundred beds available - huntsville hospital executives said if staff starts to get sick they will have to work short staffed and although that means people stepping up and doing more than usual it still could put stress on the system and lower capacity.

The hospital is urging people to not come to the emergency room unless for something serious and to seek urgent care help or go to a doctors office.

Live in hutnsville sm waay 31 news.