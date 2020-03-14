Global  

Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus Spread

Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus Spread

Spain Declares State Of Emergency In Response To Coronavirus Spread

The state of emergency will give Spanish officials more power to confine the movement of people, vehicles and goods.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Concerns: Fort Lauderdale Declares State Of Emergency

In response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, Fort Lauderdale has declared a state of emergency.
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaMENAFN.combizjournals


State basketball, hockey will not be derailed by Gov. Polis’ emergency declaration, CHSAA says

This week's CHSAA state hockey and basketball championships will move along as scheduled, the...
Denver Post - Published


Tweets about this

Margare37237673

Margaret Hayes RT @Margaretmaryle3: Coronavirus update: Europe is new 'epicentre' of the pandemic, Spain declares state of emergency, Canada shuts parliam… 11 minutes ago

McHenryGmail

SoccerMom*** RT @GlobalBioD: Spain declares emergency as coronavirus shuts down parades, schools, shops - Reuters https://t.co/moqSTEAglE https://t.co/Z… 12 minutes ago

quintopelagato

El Quinto Pelagato RT @NorbertElekes: BREAKING: Spain declares state of emergency over coronavirus. 16 minutes ago

INDERJEETSEHWAG

Inderjeet Sehwag BREAKING: Spain declares state of emergency over coronavirus. 18 minutes ago

chargrave40

cheryl hargrave RT @BetteMidler: Coronavirus live news: Brazil president Bolsonaro reportedly tests positive, and Spain declares state of emergency https:/… 27 minutes ago

ebiKpzodesSMyni

Λαμπρος ΣΕΒΔΑΛΗΣ RT @guardian: Spain declares state of emergency as EU nations step up coronavirus measures https://t.co/hLEXjeoVef 30 minutes ago

ebiKpzodesSMyni

Λαμπρος ΣΕΒΔΑΛΗΣ RT @Anthony: Brazil president Bolsonaro reportedly tests positive, and Spain declares state of emergency https://t.co/087KkX9jWT 31 minutes ago

SHAJA27

qu(Y)ESti(N)On RT @gmanews: Spain declares state of emergency over coronavirus https://t.co/T8YBzO2yB7 40 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Declares National State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus [Video]President Trump Declares National State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus

Skyler Henry reports on national response expected after President Trump declares coronavirus state of emergency in U.S. (3-13-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:15Published

Trump To Declare State Of Emergency [Video]Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

The coronavirus outbreak has torn deeper into the fabric of American public life than expected. Donald Trump was set to declare a national emergency on Friday, reports Reuters. This move is to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

