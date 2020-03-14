Coronavirus Impacting Travel Agencies

Thanks sydney.

With more coronavirus cases popping up across the country -- local travel agents say they've had several cancellations.

But -- they tell us their clients are more concerned about being quarantined for the coronavirus -- not contracting it.

Waay 31's shosh bedrosian about the financial burden these cancellations are having on the travel industry.

Stacy soohoo, owner of soohoo travel group "realistically, we're probably down 25 percent" tropical destinations... and dream vacations.... are being cancelled because of coronavirus fears.

Local travel agents here in huntsville tell me their businesses are taking a hit.

Stacy soohoo, owner of soohoo travel group "the first quarter of a year is our busiest time so it really has really drastically hurt us" travel agent stacy soohoo, owner of soohoo travel group, tells me one of the fears her clients have.

Stacy soohoo, owner of soohoo travel group "if we take a cruise we may get quarantined so that's a huge thing for us" but some -- aren't so worried about being quarantined... stacie yarbrough, traveler and travel agent "at the moment i don't have an issue with 14-day quarantine.

Luckily i have lots of annual sick days saved up if i needed to use it" soohoo tells me even though people are cancelling their trips, some people are taking advantage of cheaper flights and adventures.

Stacy soohoo, owner of soohoo travel group "the good thing is we haven't lost everyone.

It's not that everyone is canceling on us...people are just traveling differently" reporting in huntsville sbwaay31news.

Both travel agents we spoke with told us they are unsure how many more cancellations they will get now that the first case of coronavirus