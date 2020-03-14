Global  

School Districts Shutting Down

Several school districts have announced school closures due to the coronavirus.
Local school districts extend spring break due to coronavirus outbreak

Local school districts are following the cue of local higher institutions of education and will...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •NewsdayUSATODAY.comazcentral.com


Coronavirus: LA and San Diego to shut schools until April

Los Angeles and San Diego Unified School Districts, the two largest districts in California, have...
Independent - Published


tracyhighsports

Stu Jossey RT @MBushLodiSports: BREAKING: Both @lodiusd & @galt_high school districts are shutting down until Monday, April 6th. This includes Lodi, T… 3 minutes ago

alphonselouis

Alphonse-Louis Vinh Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, school districts around America are temporarily shutting down their classrooms.Thi… https://t.co/ceUpvtjvc8 6 minutes ago

jumshua

jumshua RT @Angstdrea: this tweet is the reason school districts are shutting down 26 minutes ago

Angstdrea

whomstlia this tweet is the reason school districts are shutting down https://t.co/CfZJGFGfAG 26 minutes ago

calsaregion5

calsaregion5 RT @CalMatters: UPDATE: School closures due to the coronavirus are now impacting nearly 3 million students in California — an unprecedented… 30 minutes ago

huxtable_peter

Peter Huxtable @NC_Governor CMS, one of largest school districts in NC is NOT shutting schools down until the 19th. UNACCEPTABLE! 32 minutes ago

MBushLodiSports

Mike Bush BREAKING: Both @lodiusd & @galt_high school districts are shutting down until Monday, April 6th. This includes Lodi… https://t.co/GixQvjhaMu 33 minutes ago

RepDennisBonnen

Speaker Dennis Bonnen With various school districts shutting down, our children deserve to know what is going on. Kim and I sat down with… https://t.co/Xarm3B4dP6 56 minutes ago


Signature School Joins Local Schools Districts in Closure [Video]Signature School Joins Local Schools Districts in Closure

Signature School Joins Local Schools Districts in Closure

Credit: WEVVPublished

As Schools Close Due To Coronavirus Spread, 7th Grader Shares Experience Being An Online Student [Video]As Schools Close Due To Coronavirus Spread, 7th Grader Shares Experience Being An Online Student

As more cases of coronavirus pop up across North ​Texas, some local school districts are now looking into home-based virtual school options. ​Seventh grader Aniya Dunn made the transition from..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:25Published

